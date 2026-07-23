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One Week Old
Beelzebub II
Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar (Regal Moth aka Royal Walnut Moth-Citheronia regalis)
This little (about an inch and a half) guy is a week old today. They get more interesting as time goes on. He has quite the head dress!
Caterpillar Hosts: Hickory, Pecan, Butternut, Black Walnut, Sweet Gum, Persimmon, Sumac.
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
23rd July 2026 3:58pm
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Junan Heath
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Awesome shot!
July 24th, 2026
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