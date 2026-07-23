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One Week Old by karmahof
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One Week Old

Beelzebub II

Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar (Regal Moth aka Royal Walnut Moth-Citheronia regalis)

This little (about an inch and a half) guy is a week old today. They get more interesting as time goes on. He has quite the head dress!

Caterpillar Hosts: Hickory, Pecan, Butternut, Black Walnut, Sweet Gum, Persimmon, Sumac.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Junan Heath ace
Awesome shot!
July 24th, 2026  
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