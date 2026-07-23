One Week Old

Beelzebub II



Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar (Regal Moth aka Royal Walnut Moth-Citheronia regalis)



This little (about an inch and a half) guy is a week old today. They get more interesting as time goes on. He has quite the head dress!



Caterpillar Hosts: Hickory, Pecan, Butternut, Black Walnut, Sweet Gum, Persimmon, Sumac.