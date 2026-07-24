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Freshly Picked by karmahof
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Freshly Picked

Freshly picked yellow and red cherry tomatoes. This is my favorite way to use them. I scale this recipe way down for just myself.

15 Minute Cherry Tomato Pasta

1 lb. pasta (I used angel hair)
1/2 cup olive oil
2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 pints cherry tomatoes
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp salt
Pinch of sugar
1 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil
Freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)

Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente; drain pasta and transfer to a large bowl.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a 12" skillet or wide heavy saucepan over medium-high. Add garlic, then tomatoes, pepper, sugar, and 1 tsp. salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes burst and release their juices to form a sauce, 6–8 minutes.

Toss pasta with tomatoes and basil. Top with Parmesan.
24th July 2026 24th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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