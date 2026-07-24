Freshly Picked

Freshly picked yellow and red cherry tomatoes. This is my favorite way to use them. I scale this recipe way down for just myself.



15 Minute Cherry Tomato Pasta



1 lb. pasta (I used angel hair)

1/2 cup olive oil

2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 pints cherry tomatoes

1/2 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp salt

Pinch of sugar

1 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil

Freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)



Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente; drain pasta and transfer to a large bowl.



Meanwhile, heat oil in a 12" skillet or wide heavy saucepan over medium-high. Add garlic, then tomatoes, pepper, sugar, and 1 tsp. salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes burst and release their juices to form a sauce, 6–8 minutes.



Toss pasta with tomatoes and basil. Top with Parmesan.