Freshly picked yellow and red cherry tomatoes. This is my favorite way to use them. I scale this recipe way down for just myself.
15 Minute Cherry Tomato Pasta
1 lb. pasta (I used angel hair)
1/2 cup olive oil
2 large garlic cloves, finely chopped
3 pints cherry tomatoes
1/2 tsp. black pepper
1 tsp salt
Pinch of sugar
1 cup coarsely chopped fresh basil
Freshly grated Parmesan (for serving)
Cook pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente; drain pasta and transfer to a large bowl.
Meanwhile, heat oil in a 12" skillet or wide heavy saucepan over medium-high. Add garlic, then tomatoes, pepper, sugar, and 1 tsp. salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until tomatoes burst and release their juices to form a sauce, 6–8 minutes.
Toss pasta with tomatoes and basil. Top with Parmesan.