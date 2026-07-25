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23 / 365
Halictus
Basically this is a Sweat Bee. He’s very tiny and is feeding on a Coralberry flower. Coralberry is a host plant for the Snowberry Clearwing Moth. These little flowers will turn into beautiful little pinkish berries.
25th July 2026
25th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Album
365
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iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
25th July 2026 5:44pm
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nature
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flowers
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bee
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pollinator
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bee”
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“sweat
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coralberry
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