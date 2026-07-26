This is my second batch of Cecropia Caterpillars. The first are already in their cocoons. These feed for about 2-3 months and get about 5-6 inches long.
The Cecropia moth caterpillar is one of the largest in North America. It is easily recognized by its vibrant, pale-green body covered in large, colorful, spiky bumps called tubercles (red on the thorax, yellow on the back, and blue on the sides).
Diet: Caterpillars feed on leaves throughout the summer. The adult moths don’t eat at all and in fact do not even have mouth parts.