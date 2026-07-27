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Spiffy by karmahof
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Spiffy

Beelzebub II

Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar

He's quite the looker today! I can't get enough of the changes these little critters go through.

Caterpillar Hosts: Hickory, Pecan, Butternut, Black Walnut, Sweet Gum, Persimmon, Sumac.
27th July 2026 27th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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LManning (Laura) ace
He’s a hungry little beastie!
July 28th, 2026  
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