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Anticipation by karmahof
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Anticipation

Today we will have a butterfly! I love this stage where you can see the wings through the thinned out chrysalis.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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