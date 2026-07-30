Previous
Monarch on Zinnia by karmahof
28 / 365

Monarch on Zinnia

Lovely Monarch feeding on a zinnia in my yard.
30th July 2026 30th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact