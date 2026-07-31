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Female Monarch by karmahof
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Female Monarch

Female Monarch feeding on Rudbeckia. Hopefully she will grace me with some eggs.
31st July 2026 31st Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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