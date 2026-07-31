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29 / 365
Female Monarch
Female Monarch feeding on Rudbeckia. Hopefully she will grace me with some eggs.
31st July 2026
31st Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
37
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Photo Details
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3
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365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
31st July 2026 3:51pm
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michigan
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nature
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yellow
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flower
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canon
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macro
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orange
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butterfly
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monarch
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metamorphosis
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waystation
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