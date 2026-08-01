Pipevine Swallowtail Chrysalis

After feeding for a few weeks, they usually wander off of their host plant and find a safe place to pupate. They spin a small pad of silk on whatever surface they are using, and then they spin a silk thread and loop it around their middle (fascinating to watch). In about 24 hours they shed their last skin to reveal the hardened chrysalis underneath. They can stay in chrysalis form for a couple of weeks, or they can overwinter and emerge the following year. The chrysalis can vary in color, ranging from mottled green and brown to a dark, purplish hue.



Caterpillar foods (host plants): Dutchman's Pipe, Virginia Snakeroot