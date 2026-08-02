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Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar by karmahof
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Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar

Hickory Horned Devil Caterpillar

This little guy has just shed his skin (the skin is at the back end, to the right in this photo). Eventually he will turn around and eat the old skin. They are very vulnerable to predators at this stage.

Hickory Horned Devil caterpillars shed their skin four times to grow up to 6 inches long. Each stage is called an instar. The final shed usually happens beneath the soil, where they overwinter before emerging as a Regal Moth.

They frequently eat their old shed skin (exuviae) after molting. This behavior helps them reclaim valuable nutrients and proteins, and they typically start consuming the old skin right from the spiky horns.

Caterpillar Hosts: Hickory, Pecan, Butternut, Black Walnut, Sweet Gum, Persimmon, Sumac.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Corinna Frappier
wow that is amazing
August 3rd, 2026  
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