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Monarchs
Monarchs on Rudbeckia
Host Plant: Milkweed
3rd August 2026
3rd Aug 26
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Karen Hofmann
ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
40
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
3rd August 2026 3:47pm
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michigan
,
nature
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yellow
,
flower
,
canon
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macro
,
garden
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butterfly
,
milkweed
,
monarchs
*lynn
ace
Oh my, what a special capture!
August 4th, 2026
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