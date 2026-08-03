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Monarchs by karmahof
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Monarchs

Monarchs on Rudbeckia

Host Plant: Milkweed
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Photo Details

*lynn ace
Oh my, what a special capture!
August 4th, 2026  
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