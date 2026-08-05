Luna Moth Caterpillar

Luna Moth Caterpillar



This little guy is only about an inch or so long. He will shed a few more times before becoming full size and be ready to pupate.



Mature caterpillars become dark red before pupating; they drop to the ground and use silk to wrap themselves in a leaf for the winter. Their natural predators include bats, owls, spiders, and toads.



Luna moths are a member of the silk moth family. They are very large, with an average wingspan of 4.5 inches and some recorded examples up to 7 inches! Luna Moths are found only in North America. They prefer deciduous forests and can be found from Saskatchewan to Texas, and from Nova Scotia to Florida.



Caterpillar foods: Walnut, Hickory, White Birch, Persimmon, Sweet Gum, Pecan, and Staghorn Sumac