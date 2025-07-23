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Pipevine Swallowtail by karmahof
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Pipevine Swallowtail

Pipevine Swallowtail on Spotted Beebalm

In my personal favorite album. One of my favorite pictures of these beauties.

Caterpillar foods (host plants): Dutchman's Pipe, Virginia Snakeroot
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
July 29th, 2026  
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