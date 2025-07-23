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Pipevine Swallowtail
Pipevine Swallowtail on Spotted Beebalm
In my personal favorite album. One of my favorite pictures of these beauties.
Caterpillar foods (host plants): Dutchman's Pipe, Virginia Snakeroot
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
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Karen Hofmann
ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Photo Details
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3
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1
Fav's
1
Album
Personal Favorites
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
29th July 2025 5:13am
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nature
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flower
,
canon
,
macro
,
butterfly
,
pipevine
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swallowtail
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metamorphosis
,
beebalm
,
pollinator
Elisabeth Sæter
Wonderful shot
July 29th, 2026
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