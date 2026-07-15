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Monarch Magic
Starting to add photos to my Personal Favorites album.
This is one of my favorite Monarch shots that I've taken.
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Album
Personal Favorites
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
16th August 2021 5:02am
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