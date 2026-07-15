Monarch Magic by karmahof
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Monarch Magic

Starting to add photos to my Personal Favorites album.

This is one of my favorite Monarch shots that I've taken.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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