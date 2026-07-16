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Stealth by karmahof
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Stealth

Eastern Black Swallowtail on Green Envy Zinnia

Caterpillar Host Plants: Parsley, Fennel, Dill, Queen Anne's Lace, Rue, Bishop's Weed, Carrot Tops, Golden Alexander, Celery, and Lovage.
16th July 2026 16th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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