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Sunny Day by karmahof
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Sunny Day

My very favorite sunflower photo. This one has also been in a couple of shows, donated to some fundraisers, and hanging in a few homes.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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