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Sunny Day
My very favorite sunflower photo. This one has also been in a couple of shows, donated to some fundraisers, and hanging in a few homes.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Personal Favorites
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
29th August 2014 10:28am
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