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Got Milk?
I used to do a lot of barn hunting when I was able to get out and shoot. This was a great farm and this cow actually tried licking my lens, and almost succeeded lol.
18th July 2026
18th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Album
Personal Favorites
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
20th October 2013 3:39pm
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michigan
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animals
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barn
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country
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cow
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farm
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moo
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