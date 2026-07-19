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Wine Tunnel by karmahof
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Wine Tunnel

Commissioned for a wine themed wedding gift. This is probably one of my most popular photos and the one that has the most copies hanging around town. It's also hanging in Cafe Muse, a restaurant in Royal Oak, MI.
19th July 2026 19th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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