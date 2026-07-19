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Wine Tunnel
Commissioned for a wine themed wedding gift. This is probably one of my most popular photos and the one that has the most copies hanging around town. It's also hanging in Cafe Muse, a restaurant in Royal Oak, MI.
19th July 2026
19th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Photo Details
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Album
Personal Favorites
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
21st July 2013 10:00am
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glasses
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michigan
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wine
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canon
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tunnel
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overpass
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cork
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