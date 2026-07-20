Heavy Metal

This was one of the first photos I took when I got my wide angle lens. It's my hubby's favorite photo of mine because his favorite fishing hole is under this bridge.



This one won 1st place in a juried photography exhibit. It was the very first B&W photo I'd ever printed.



Heavy Metal - 1st Place - B&W

17th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit

Juror - Monte Nagler

Padzieski Art Gallery-Dearborn, MI