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6 / 365
Heavy Metal
This was one of the first photos I took when I got my wide angle lens. It's my hubby's favorite photo of mine because his favorite fishing hole is under this bridge.
This one won 1st place in a juried photography exhibit. It was the very first B&W photo I'd ever printed.
Heavy Metal - 1st Place - B&W
17th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit
Juror - Monte Nagler
Padzieski Art Gallery-Dearborn, MI
20th July 2026
20th Jul 26
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Karen Hofmann
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@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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Photo Details
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Album
Personal Favorites
Camera
Canon EOS DIGITAL REBEL XTi
Taken
4th December 2011 2:10pm
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michigan
,
black and white
,
bridge
,
tracks
,
railroad
,
train
,
canon
,
wide angle
GaryW
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Congratulations! I can see why it won! Love the leading lines!
July 21st, 2026
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