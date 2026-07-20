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Heavy Metal by karmahof
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Heavy Metal

This was one of the first photos I took when I got my wide angle lens. It's my hubby's favorite photo of mine because his favorite fishing hole is under this bridge.

This one won 1st place in a juried photography exhibit. It was the very first B&W photo I'd ever printed.

Heavy Metal - 1st Place - B&W
17th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit
Juror - Monte Nagler
Padzieski Art Gallery-Dearborn, MI
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Karen Hofmann

ace
@karmahof
Hello! I'm Karen and I'm from Southeast Michigan. I raise butterflies and moths and enjoy spending my time taking photos of them when they cooperate....
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GaryW ace
Congratulations! I can see why it won! Love the leading lines!
July 21st, 2026  
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