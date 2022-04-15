Previous
Next
Time to reflect by kartia
6 / 365

Time to reflect

Unexpected hospital admission with my daughter. I’ve actually found it super helpful already, having an eye for image to distract me from all the stresses I cannot control.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
1% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise