Safe harbour by kartia
Safe harbour

Just a nice vista whilst waiting for the bridge to close on the way home from the shops.
22nd April 2022 22nd Apr 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
