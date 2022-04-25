Sign up
Light lunch anyone?
When I see their bright plumage like this, it's hard to believe how well they blend into the foliage. The noise the Rainbow Lorikeets make lets their presence be known even if you can't see them!
25th April 2022
25th Apr 22
2
2
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
6
2
2
365
ILCE-9
25th April 2022 2:10pm
Public
bird
australia
Helge E. Storheim
ace
Beautiful bird, beautiful colours and beautiful image
April 25th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Such lovely colours.
April 25th, 2022
