Upcycling?

Mother's Day gift from many years ago. I like the idea of wearing lovely perfume but rarely get around to doing it. Maybe I will now that I've dragged these darling miniatures out for a last ditch photo today! At the very least they've been repurposed to photo props. Does that count as up cycling?
Thanks Renee. I guess I'm just not in the habit of remembering to put it on. I do enjoy it when I remember, but I've got five children and getting them all out the door etc makes mornings a bit hectic! Why don't you wear it anymore, sounds as though you loved it?