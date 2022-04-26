Previous
Upcycling? by kartia
Mother's Day gift from many years ago. I like the idea of wearing lovely perfume but rarely get around to doing it. Maybe I will now that I've dragged these darling miniatures out for a last ditch photo today! At the very least they've been repurposed to photo props. Does that count as up cycling?
Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely in b&w - enjoy the perfumes. I wore No5 for about 30 years - miss it sometimes
April 26th, 2022  
Kartia ace
@rensala
Thanks Renee. I guess I'm just not in the habit of remembering to put it on. I do enjoy it when I remember, but I've got five children and getting them all out the door etc makes mornings a bit hectic! Why don't you wear it anymore, sounds as though you loved it?
April 26th, 2022  
