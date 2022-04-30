Previous
Angelic behaviour? by kartia
Angelic behaviour?

A Sulfur crested Cockatoo. This was taken very close to home. They love to sit and feast on pine cones that line our driveway. Sometimes I think they deliberately throw them at us too. They are so cheeky with really expressive faces.
Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Wylie ace
A good impression.
April 30th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great action shot.
April 30th, 2022  
Krista Marson ace
You're so lucky to live near these birds!
April 30th, 2022  
Junko Y ace
That's wonderfully angelic!
April 30th, 2022  
