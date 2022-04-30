Sign up
20 / 365
Angelic behaviour?
A Sulfur crested Cockatoo. This was taken very close to home. They love to sit and feast on pine cones that line our driveway. Sometimes I think they deliberately throw them at us too. They are so cheeky with really expressive faces.
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details
Views
8
8
Comments
4
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
30th April 2022 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Wylie
ace
A good impression.
April 30th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great action shot.
April 30th, 2022
Krista Marson
ace
You're so lucky to live near these birds!
April 30th, 2022
Junko Y
ace
That's wonderfully angelic!
April 30th, 2022
