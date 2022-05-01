Sign up
21 / 365
Lunch with Ginger
Ginger is my in-laws little dog. She's only just over a year old and doesn't have a refined palate just yet. That's a lump of coal that she's licking her lips over!
1st May 2022
1st May 22
2
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Tags
dog
Faye Turner
She is adorable
May 1st, 2022
Wylie
ace
Our prime minister likes coal too :(
May 1st, 2022
