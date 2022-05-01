Previous
Lunch with Ginger by kartia
Lunch with Ginger

Ginger is my in-laws little dog. She's only just over a year old and doesn't have a refined palate just yet. That's a lump of coal that she's licking her lips over!
1st May 2022

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Faye Turner
She is adorable
May 1st, 2022  
Wylie
Our prime minister likes coal too :(
May 1st, 2022  
