26 / 365
Monitoring the situation
This little guy, roughly 700mm scampered up the tree as I approached then peeked around to see where I was!
Bit of a health hiccup today so posting a shot from yesterday’s photo walk.
6th May 2022
6th May 22
1
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
26
photos
32
followers
60
following
7% complete
View this month »
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
29th April 2022 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute character. Hope all resolved quickly with the health hiccup.
May 6th, 2022
