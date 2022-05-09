Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
30 / 365
Out for a duck.
Filler.
9th May 2022
9th May 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
117
photos
89
followers
157
following
25% complete
View this month »
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93
Latest from all albums
87
88
24
89
90
91
92
93
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
17th July 2018 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful filler and great reflections.
July 25th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close