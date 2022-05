No.Pearls.Today

Intended on going for a walk today by the riverside but it started raining cats and dogs so walk was cut short. I went down to the shoreline to see if I could get an action shot of a crab initially as I noticed them scurrying away, but then I was distracted by the dripping of the rain drops off the oyster shells. Looking at this tonight I realised I'd have been happier with the outcome if I'd bumped the shutter speed higher. So all in all a good learning curve!