Can I have a turn? by kartia
31 / 365

Can I have a turn?

Not happy with a 'toy' camera anymore, he wanted to see what it looks like through a real camera.
15th May 2022 15th May 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details

Petespost
Teach him young
May 15th, 2022  
