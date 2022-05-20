Previous
Rainy day self portrait. by kartia
35 / 365

Rainy day self portrait.

In the background is our banana grove, weirdly has 4 bunches on it right now. I think it's confused as to the season.
20th May 2022 20th May 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
9% complete

Korcsog Károly ace
The B&W application is a good illustration of your mood caused by the weather!
A B&W alkalmazás jól szemlélteti az időjárás okozta hangulatodat!
May 20th, 2022  
Kartia ace
@kork
Épp most vettem észre az egyik gyerekem puha játékát, amelyet a tetőre dobtak, és esett rá az eső!
I had just spotted one of my kids soft toys that had been thrown on the roof, and getting rained on!
May 20th, 2022  
Christina
So good in b&w - it matches the mood.
May 20th, 2022  
Babs ace
Lovely dreamy scene.
May 20th, 2022  
