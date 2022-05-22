SoupCanTransfusion

Our daughter has a transfusion every week. It has drastically reduced trips to emergency and hospital admissions due to everyday bacteria and viruses that most people don't even know they have. We can plan regular activities now, occasional trips away without necessity of having to stay near a hospital. And it's allowed her to simply enjoy more of a regular childhood.



Having a child with a debilitating chronic disease has made us so aware of the presence in many lives of 'invisible' illnesses that impact peoples everyday lives. This is a shout out of appreciation to any 365er's who are these unsung heroes.



Editing choice to reflect the elevation of the 'ordinary' aspects of life that we don't notice.