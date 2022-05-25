Previous
Next
If a tree falls in the forest . . . oh never mind this one was by the local park so everyone heard it. by kartia
40 / 365

If a tree falls in the forest . . . oh never mind this one was by the local park so everyone heard it.

Fallen tree near local dog park and library.
25th May 2022 25th May 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise