Getting settled by kartia
Getting settled

DH and son set up another tank today in order to give our female yabbie a safe haven to nurture her eggs. The water’s not quite clear yet, but we’ve moved one in and he’s busy exploring his new domain.
29th May 2022 29th May 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
jackie edwards ace
A beautiful creature. What do you do when the young hatch?
May 29th, 2022  
Babs ace
They are the strangest looking creatures aren't they.
May 29th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Impressive yabbie
May 29th, 2022  
