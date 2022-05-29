Sign up
44 / 365
Getting settled
DH and son set up another tank today in order to give our female yabbie a safe haven to nurture her eggs. The water’s not quite clear yet, but we’ve moved one in and he’s busy exploring his new domain.
29th May 2022
29th May 22
3
0
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
55
photos
53
followers
104
following
12% complete
View this month »
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
Tags
pets
,
australia
,
underwater
jackie edwards
ace
A beautiful creature. What do you do when the young hatch?
May 29th, 2022
Babs
ace
They are the strangest looking creatures aren't they.
May 29th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Impressive yabbie
May 29th, 2022
