Warning, terrible joke below. by kartia
47 / 365

Warning, terrible joke below.

My husband thought this was a tyre of some kind :) but it’s another macro exploration and the joke gives it away.

Why do fish always know how much they weigh?
They have their own built in set of scales!

Off to vivid tonight so thought the colours appropriate!

https://www.vividsydney.com/
1st June 2022 1st Jun 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Susan Wakely ace
Looks great on black background. Interesting tyres!! ;)
Great close up and colour.
June 1st, 2022  
