Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
47 / 365
Warning, terrible joke below.
My husband thought this was a tyre of some kind :) but it’s another macro exploration and the joke gives it away.
Why do fish always know how much they weigh?
They have their own built in set of scales!
Off to vivid tonight so thought the colours appropriate!
https://www.vividsydney.com/
1st June 2022
1st Jun 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
58
photos
55
followers
106
following
12% complete
View this month »
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Looks great on black background. Interesting tyres!! ;)
Great close up and colour.
June 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Great close up and colour.