How could I resist? by kartia
How could I resist?

Not a pic from today, busy weekend and didn't make time for any photo's today, but this is the bomber from yesterday's shot. Clearly she thinks she's starved for attention, but who could resist that face?
5th June 2022 5th Jun 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Petespost
great shot, love how the black background enhances it
June 5th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Irresistible. Loving the pink lips.
June 5th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
What a precious one.
June 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Such a cute face
June 5th, 2022  
