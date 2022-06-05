Sign up
51 / 365
How could I resist?
Not a pic from today, busy weekend and didn't make time for any photo's today, but this is the bomber from yesterday's shot. Clearly she thinks she's starved for attention, but who could resist that face?
5th June 2022
5th Jun 22
4
3
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
62
photos
59
followers
110
following
13% complete
View this month »
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
4th June 2022 4:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
bomber
Petespost
great shot, love how the black background enhances it
June 5th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Irresistible. Loving the pink lips.
June 5th, 2022
Boxplayer
ace
What a precious one.
June 5th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Such a cute face
June 5th, 2022
