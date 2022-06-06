Minor Morris issue.

The owner of this lovely classic, is waiting to ride in style! He had it at a classic car display yesterday at the showgrounds where I walk most days. As he went to leave, the front suspension collapsed :( He'd had to leave it overnight and was waiting for a tow truck when I happened across him. It's been his daily drive for the last 15 years he told me but he's just sold it and is moving on to restore an old triumph next. He had remarkably good humour whilst telling me that he'd have to fix the suspension before handing the keys over to the new owner! I asked how the car meet had been before the suspension issue and he told me he was rather disappointed because most of the people there were "just posers" and didn't know much about the cars they were driving. I don't know much about cars either I said, but I enjoy seeing the classic beauty of their designs! Maybe I'm just a poser?