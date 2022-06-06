Previous
Next
Minor Morris issue. by kartia
52 / 365

Minor Morris issue.

The owner of this lovely classic, is waiting to ride in style! He had it at a classic car display yesterday at the showgrounds where I walk most days. As he went to leave, the front suspension collapsed :( He'd had to leave it overnight and was waiting for a tow truck when I happened across him. It's been his daily drive for the last 15 years he told me but he's just sold it and is moving on to restore an old triumph next. He had remarkably good humour whilst telling me that he'd have to fix the suspension before handing the keys over to the new owner! I asked how the car meet had been before the suspension issue and he told me he was rather disappointed because most of the people there were "just posers" and didn't know much about the cars they were driving. I don't know much about cars either I said, but I enjoy seeing the classic beauty of their designs! Maybe I'm just a poser?
6th June 2022 6th Jun 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Itsy Bitsy
I don't know much about cars but I like the reflection! 😊
June 6th, 2022  
Kartia ace
@ltsybitsy He'll be waiting hours to get a tow truck to come so at least it's a lovely spot to wait, as you can see a glimpse of in the reflection!
June 6th, 2022  
MistyO
Great shot, and great story! I like the perspective you used here for this shot.
June 6th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise