57 / 365
Urban Sunset experiment.
Dashed out a bit late to experiment briefly with a traffic/sunset long exposure. Tried several differing settings and learnt a bit about the vibration that traffic can cause! I quite like the tail light trails.
14th June 2022
14th Jun 22
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Diana
This looks so amazing, well done!
June 14th, 2022
Bill Davidson
This works well.
June 14th, 2022
Pam
It looks very cool!
June 14th, 2022
