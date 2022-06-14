Previous
Next
Urban Sunset experiment. by kartia
57 / 365

Urban Sunset experiment.

Dashed out a bit late to experiment briefly with a traffic/sunset long exposure. Tried several differing settings and learnt a bit about the vibration that traffic can cause! I quite like the tail light trails.
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
This looks so amazing, well done!
June 14th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
This works well.
June 14th, 2022  
Pam ace
It looks very cool!
June 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise