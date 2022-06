Ignorance is bliss.

Thought I'd try an 'orange drop' picture tonight. Went to get orange, none to be found, but tangerine to substitute so that's okay. Have left it until after kids are in bed, so lighting is an issue. After a ridiculous number of photo's taken, I'm happy enough with a couple! I like how the reflection is just evident in this one, but this was so much harder than I imagined! Tomorrow I'm definitely looking for a quick snap.