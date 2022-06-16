Sign up
59 / 365
Don't get wet.
We're only going for a quick walk to the beach said I, so don't get wet. No no no we won't was the chorus of replies from kids of course!
Not a shot from today. I was needing a bit of a pick me up this afternoon and looking back through photo's of memories I cherish always does that. This was a Christmas Day a few years ago.
16th June 2022
16th Jun 22
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Babs
ace
Typical kids. At least if this was taken on Christmas day the kids world dry quickly.
Hope you are ok
June 16th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Of course we won't get wet 😂
Hope you are ok
June 16th, 2022
