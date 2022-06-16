Previous
Don't get wet. by kartia
59 / 365

Don't get wet.

We're only going for a quick walk to the beach said I, so don't get wet. No no no we won't was the chorus of replies from kids of course!

Not a shot from today. I was needing a bit of a pick me up this afternoon and looking back through photo's of memories I cherish always does that. This was a Christmas Day a few years ago.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Babs ace
Typical kids. At least if this was taken on Christmas day the kids world dry quickly.
Hope you are ok
June 16th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Of course we won't get wet 😂

Hope you are ok
June 16th, 2022  
