Q-tips of the plant world?

Had a play around with different perspectives of a banksia today. Only when I saw this on the larger screen did I think the spikes look a bit like a common bathroom item!



Heavy producers of nectar, banksias are a vital part of the food chain in the Australian bush. They are an important food source for all sorts of nectarivorous animals, including birds, bats, rats, possums, stingless bees and a host of invertebrates. Further, they are of economic importance to Australia's nursery and cut flower industries. However, these plants are threatened by a number of processes including land clearing, frequent burning and disease, and a number of species are rare and endangered.