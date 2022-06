Modern day dinosaur?

Enjoying a doze in the sun when I rudely interrupted. Taken in the school driveway and not at all phased by me snapping away. My neighbourhood has a love/hate relationship with the Brush Turkey. They scratch together large mounds from ground mulch often ruining gardens, but they are amazing. Their eggs are laid in the mound and the males use their tongue like a thermometer and adjust the covering on the mound to suit. It's the males that raise the young.