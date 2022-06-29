Sign up
70 / 365
Standing out from the crowd.
Had time for a quick stop near the boat ramp today. Was really looking for birds but this yacht caught my eye, moored off by itself and in a little pocket of light. Watching water always calms the busy ness of life for me.
29th June 2022
29th Jun 22
2
2
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
89
photos
74
followers
139
following
19% complete
View this month »
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
29th June 2022 11:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yacht
eDorre Andresen
ace
Love the dark and light and the great reflection. I feel the same about water watching
June 29th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 29th, 2022
