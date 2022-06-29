Previous
Next
Standing out from the crowd. by kartia
70 / 365

Standing out from the crowd.

Had time for a quick stop near the boat ramp today. Was really looking for birds but this yacht caught my eye, moored off by itself and in a little pocket of light. Watching water always calms the busy ness of life for me.
29th June 2022 29th Jun 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
19% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre Andresen ace
Love the dark and light and the great reflection. I feel the same about water watching
June 29th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
June 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise