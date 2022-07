Tardis duck

I took the long way home today, which included a short walk beside a quiet waterway in a local national park. Not expecting to take any photo's but I thankfully had my phone at least. As I walked past I grabbed the top shot and in the process heard the ducklings! I thought there were two. I was so surprised when she hopped up and seven (couldn't get a shot of all seven) little ducklings streamed out. They weren't at all perturbed by my presence, even nibbled grass around my feet!