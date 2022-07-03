Sign up
74 / 365
Contemplative
Heading into teenage years, this may be the only cooperative photo I get for a while 🤞
3rd July 2022
3rd Jul 22
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
94
photos
78
followers
145
following
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
3rd July 2022 3:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
