Bleak by kartia
Bleak

First day of school holidays and although it’s bleak, we’re thankful to be high and dry. Thinking of many others in Sydney’s south dealing with their second flood this year!
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Babs ace
It does look bleak. Roll on Spring. After so much rain over the last few days, we have had a day of sunshine today but more rain on the way I believe
July 4th, 2022  
