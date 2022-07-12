Sign up
81 / 365
Walking through a Song line.
Visit to a museum with this fantastic exhibit. It seems I’ve stumbled into a ‘camouflage’ theme!
Any interested, here’s the blurb:
https://www.nma.gov.au/exhibitions/walking-through-a-songline
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Kartia
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Meg Storey
This is so cool!!! Great camouflage and sweet photo!
July 12th, 2022
