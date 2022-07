Best kids entertainment in holidays!

Even though it’s mid winter here, and we certainly never get snow, it’s still too cold for babies to be hatching. Somehow many of our pets are raising young early! We take in Rainbow lorikeets known as ‘runners’ that don’t properly develop tail feathers and then struggle to fly etc. So they come and live out their days in comfort in our aviary. But they’re breeding! Terrible photo but all I could manage without disturbing them and just had to keep rolling with the new babies theme!