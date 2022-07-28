Sign up
96 / 365
Rainbow lorikeet update.
Hard to believe this is the same chick I posted before! She's the quietest chick we've ever had, not even a little peep!
28th July 2022
28th Jul 22
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
120
photos
89
followers
157
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
25th July 2022 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Amarante
Awh... look at the colours of her feathers. She looks so comfortable and safe there! Great pic.
July 28th, 2022
