Rainbow lorikeet update. by kartia
Rainbow lorikeet update.

Hard to believe this is the same chick I posted before! She's the quietest chick we've ever had, not even a little peep!
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Kartia

My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Amarante
Awh... look at the colours of her feathers. She looks so comfortable and safe there! Great pic.
July 28th, 2022  
