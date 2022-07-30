Previous
Yellow.explosion by kartia
98 / 365

Yellow.explosion

The individual balls that make up the wattle (the inspiration behind Australia's yellow colour in the Commonwealth games) are the fireworks of the plant world :)
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Kartia

@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
27% complete

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
July 31st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
We call it mimosa, lovely capture!
July 31st, 2022  
Kartia ace
@jacqbb I've learnt something today, thx!
July 31st, 2022  
