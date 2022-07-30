Sign up
98 / 365
Yellow.explosion
The individual balls that make up the wattle (the inspiration behind Australia's yellow colour in the Commonwealth games) are the fireworks of the plant world :)
30th July 2022
30th Jul 22
3
1
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-9
Taken
29th July 2022 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
australia
,
wattle
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
July 31st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
We call it mimosa, lovely capture!
July 31st, 2022
Kartia
ace
@jacqbb
I've learnt something today, thx!
July 31st, 2022
