Shaggy Aggie by kartia
Shaggy Aggie

Our faithful companion. Always ready for a hug and affection. Particularly good listener, picky eater and jealous of the cat. Greets us with such joy every time we come home. Truly one of our life’s greatest treasures.
1st August 2022 1st Aug 22

Kartia

ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
