Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
107 / 365
Shaggy Aggie
Our faithful companion. Always ready for a hug and affection. Particularly good listener, picky eater and jealous of the cat. Greets us with such joy every time we come home. Truly one of our life’s greatest treasures.
1st August 2022
1st Aug 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kartia
ace
@kartia
My last decade has been very stressful and I'd almost forgotten what things I just enjoyed doing. So I am rekindling my love of photography...
137
photos
92
followers
161
following
30% complete
View this month »
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 500D
Taken
17th July 2019 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close